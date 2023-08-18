Tacoma-Pierce County Health warns of syphilis outbreak

Syphilis cases in Tacoma and Pierce County have increased more than twelvefold since 2016 and are still on the rise.

TACOMA, Wash. — Syphilis is back in Pierce County and it’s causing devastating cases.

“What we’re dealing with right now is people who’re unstably housed, people who are using drugs, that is sort of fueling this outbreak in our community right now,” said Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department Disease Investigation Specialist Emily Gregersen.

Syphilis cases have sharply risen over the last seven years. In 2016, there were 58 cases. In 2022, it was last reported to have increased more than twelvefold to 711 cases.

Syphilis is not only being found in adults but also in newborn children.

Gregersen said that 14 cases of congenital syphilis were found last year when only two were found in 2020. Congenital syphilis is a condition that occurs when the mother passes a syphilis infection onto her unborn child.

Community Healthcare Family Nurse Practitioner Judy Estroff has witnessed the quick rise of congenital syphilis cases over the years.

“They try to blame somebody, and then they’re not sure about themselves. This can be very depressive,” said Estroff.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department is warning its citizens about the “dangers of syphilis, and is encouraging people to come in and get tested.”