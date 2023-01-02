Tacoma City Council votes to support drug possession legislation reform

Tacoma’s City Council has adopted a resolution, backing state legislation that would "get tough" against drug possession offenders.

TACOMA, Wash. — The Crossroads Treatment Center has been a haven for those in Tacoma struggling with addiction for thirty years.

Jeremiah Saucier currently runs the center, and as someone who also fought against drug addiction, says he understands the battles his patients are going through.

“I wanted to share my story so that maybe it would convince someone from going that direction,” he says.

But lately Saucier says the problems surrounding drug use have only gotten worse in Tacoma, which is why he supports the City Council’s new position on drug possession.

During Tuesday’s City Council Meeting, Mayor Victoria Woodards and Councilmembers voted to support state legislation that would make drug possession a criminal offense, as long as the offender has the chance to avoid conviction if they go into treatment. The City Council’s resolution also calls for state funding to ensure access to treatment, and opposes any legislation that would take away local land use controls when it comes to setting up treatment type facilities.

The Council focused on two pieces of legislation in an earlier Study Session that were introduced by state senators: SB 5467 and SB 5536. If either of them pass, drug possession would be considered a gross misdemeanor in the state of Washington. SB 5467 would be effective as soon as it’s signed by the governor, and SB 5536 would go into effect 90 days after the legislative session ends.

Saucier says it’s a good idea, because some may not voluntarily seek out the help they need.

“I think that’s a good start because we got facilities out here that want to help them,” Saucier said. “I go out there and we offer help all the time. So until something gives you a time out and give you a chance for your brain to kind of clear...what’s the motivation to change? Because this is getting worse, it’s not getting better.”

He also says the impact of addiction to drugs like fentanyl can’t be overstated, and having policies forcing people to seek treatment could be life-saving.