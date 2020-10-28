How to protect your health by strengthening your immune system

SEATTLE — It's difficult to anticipate who will contract the coronavirus and how well their immune system will withstand the attack. We're taking external precautions by wearing masks, social distancing, and staying home but what else can we do lower our risk? We had the opportunity to talk with Dr. Samira Ummat from Longevity Medical Clinic about steps we can take to protect ourselves and strengthen our immune systems. She said it's possible for the body to improve immune response but it's not a one-size-fits all situation. It often involves a combination of increasing activity level, reducing stress, optimizing hormones, improving the quality and quantity of sleep, and optimizing micro and macronutrients.