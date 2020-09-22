Be Ready. Be Hydrated: Cutting down on sugar in Rainier Beach

The campaign in this Seattle neighborhood encourages healthy habits and the consequences of sugary drinks. Sponsored by The Vida Agency.

SEATTLE — “Be Ready. Be Hydrated” is a community-driven campaign that aims to lower demand for sugar-sweetened beverages (SSB), expose the motives of SSB producers and the deceptive marketing tactics they use, highlight the health consequences of sugar-sweetened drinks, and promote healthier alternatives, like drinking water.

“It's important because I want the community that I come from to understand that people value them, and to give an alternative to sugary drinks,” said Jace ECAj from Black Stax.

Companies that make SSBs like soda/pop, energy and performance drinks, fruity drinks and sweetened juices aren’t really telling you how much sugar is in their products and the health consequences linked to that sugar. Instead, they associate their brands with athleticism, energy, and strength. On top of that, they specifically market to Black and Latinx youth through social marketing, celebrity influencers, prizes, and Hip-Hop culture.

“Because they look like us, they are black and brown, they are paying them to get us to make not so great decisions,” said Carmen Berrysmith from The Service Board.

Black and brown youth see more ads about these products than other youth. This leads Black and brown youth to consume more of these beverages and ultimately, overconsume sugar. The extra added sugar leads to many health issues including Type 2 Diabetes.

“From my own experiences, it feels like everyone has normalized putting a sugary drink on to the dinner table,” said Tanya Medina from Latino Community Found.

Lots of drinks are sweetened with sugar. Soda/pop, whether clear or dark all have about the same level of sugar and no soda is healthy. But, they aren’t the only ones. Some drinks that are marketed as “healthy” are unhealthy too: energy drinks, sports/performance drinks, fruity drinks, and sweetened juices -- and even some flavored waters also add way too much sugar to our bodies and minds.