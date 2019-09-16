SPOKANE, Wash. — Two cases of severe lung and respiratory illness contributed to e-cigarette use and vaping have been confirmed in Spokane County, according to the state Department of Health.

The cases are among three in Spokane County that the DOH announced it would review to see if they met the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidelines for vaping-related illness last week.

“The symptoms of these patients match what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have asked all state and local health jurisdictions to be on the lookout for in regards to the nationwide investigation into this matter,” said Washington State Health Officer Kathy Lofy. “This is now a state-wide outbreak.”

The Spokane Regional Health District reports that the two confirmed cases are a patient in their teens and another in their 20s.

All three cases reported vaping prior to their illness but the DOH has not identified a product, device or additive common to all three cases. Investigations into the specifics of products, devices and additives are ongoing.

The DOH will update confirmed cases on its website as more facts become available.

Washington has one other confirmed case of vaping-related illness out of King County. There have been no confirmed deaths in Washington state so far.

Two cases of respiratory disease related to the use of vaping products have also been confirmed in Idaho.

Six deaths have been confirmed nationwide in relation to vaping, in addition to hundreds of cases of illness, according to the CDC.

In August, the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration launched a multi-state investigation regarding an outbreak of severe lung disease associated with the use of vaping devices and e-cigarette products.

State health officials urge clinicians to report any known hospitalized cases of severe lung disease associated with vaping to their local health department.

