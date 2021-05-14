Living with diabetes: 'You can never really escape it'

Diabetes can affect people of all ages -- some you may not even expect at first glance. However, there are still many misconceptions about the disease and how it affects people's daily activities. Joining New Day NW to chat about their personal experiences living with diabetes is Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris and MoViN 92.5 radio host Jose Bolanos.
Want to help spread awareness? The 39th Annual Nordstrom Beat the Bridge event is happening on Sunday, May 16 to support the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). Register now at JDRF's website.
Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.