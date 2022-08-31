Snohomish County remembers those killed by overdose as it battles growing trend

Wednesday's event was called "A Night to Remember, A Time to Act."

EVERETT, Wash. — Snohomish County is seeing a spike in overdoses and overdose deaths, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday, on Overdose Awareness Day, people in the county gathered for the sixth year to remember those who have lost their lives.

The event on the Snohomish County Campus welcomed people to a resource fair and candlelight vigil. Photos of people who died from an overdose were displayed in front of the event.

One of those pictures is of Laurel Bleakley's daughter, Patricia. She died of a heroin overdose just one month shy of her 23rd birthday.

"She died May 21, 2017. They found her in a clothing donation bin," said Bleakley.

Patricia started battling addiction after taking prescribed painkillers following an injury in high school.

"I had no clue until the hospital called me saying she my daughter was on life support because she had OD'd and I said 'OD'd on what?' And it was heroin," said Bleakley.

Wednesday's event was called A Night to Remember, A Time to Act. Support for families who've lost loved ones and for those experiencing addiction is why Bleakley and her friend Mercedes Threadgill wanted to drive from Marysville to attend.

"I've battled with addiction myself and Laurel's family has taken me in when my family tossed me aside" said Threadgill.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said the drug fentanyl is threatening people's lives and public safety in the county. In the first four months of 2020, the sheriff's office said Snohomish County Medical Examiner has recorded 67 overdose-related deaths. Fentanyl was present in 58 percent of those fatalities.

"We have youth or adults trying it maybe for the first time, the problem is even though it might be the first time you never know what you're getting," said Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney.

At the event, the sheriff said he's looking to improve education about the dangers of fentanyl. He also announced that he plans to use the sheriff's LEAD the Way program to educate and deter kids from getting involved with drugs.

"We're trying to steer kids in a different direction so hopefully they never have to be here at this event or in mourning," said Fortney.

"I feel like my heart hurts for the parents because I know exactly what they're going through," said Bleakley.

After five years, Bleakley says the pain of missing her daughter never goes away, but the family finds strength in honoring those lost and supporting those who need help.