A Skagit County resident has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A, according to Skagit County Public Health officials.

It's unknown if the case is related to the statewide hepatitis A outbreak declared in July.

Health officials said the person did not travel outside of Skagit County during the time when they were exposed to the virus, so they believe they got the infection locally.

The exact source of the infection is still being determined.

There have been 141 cases of hepatitis A confirmed statewide so far this year. Seventy-five of those cases required hospitalization and two resulted in death, according to the Washington Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are also monitoring widespread person-to-person hepatitis A outbreaks across the country.

Since the outbreaks were first identified in 2016, states have reported a total of 29,171 hepatitis A cases across the United States. There have been 17,704 hospitalizations and 298 deaths, according to the CDC.

Hepatitis A is a virus that infects the liver and can cause liver failure. It is usually spread person-to-person when someone unknowingly ingests the virus by touching things or ingesting food or drinks with undetectable amounts of stool from someone already infected.

While anyone who is not vaccinated can get hepatitis A, people who are living homeless or who use drugs are at higher risk, particularly if they don’t have access to sanitation, restroom facilities, and handwashing stations, according to the state health department.

Since hepatitis A wasn’t a routine childhood vaccination until 2006, many adults may not be vaccinated for it.

Health experts say the best way to protect yourself against infection is to get the vaccine.

