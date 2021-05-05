Six children hospitalized after being infected with E. coli in King County

A cluster of children, all under the age of 14, infected with Shiga toxin-producing E. Coli is under investigation.

Six out of seven children infected with E. Coli in King County recently have been hospitalized, including at least one who developed a kidney complication.

The children, all under the ages of 14, developed symptoms consistent with Shiga toxin-producing E. Coli (STEC). That includes diarrhea, abdominal cramping, nausea, and vomiting.

Public Health is investigating after the cases were reported between April 22 to May 1. Illness onsets occurred between April 17-29.

Parents are asked to monitor children if they develop painful or bloody diarrhea, diarrhea that lasts for more than three days, or is accompanied by fever or decreased urine.