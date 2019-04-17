Editor's note: the video above was first created in March 2019.

Researchers at the University of Washington have created a molecule that aims to stop the formation of protein clusters thought to be a prime contributor to Alzheimer’s disease.

In a healthy brain, these amyloid beta proteins don’t cause problems. But in patients with Alzheimer’s, they stick together and become toxic. The team of researchers set out to create a compound that would block the protein clusters, called amyloid beta oligomers, from forming.

Historically, much of the focus on these proteins has been on the plaque they form over time. But more recent research suggests their negative effects start much earlier.

