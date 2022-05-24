Seattle Pacific University professor encourages people talk openly about Texas mass shooting

A professor of clinical psychology is encouraging parents to speak with their children about Tuesday’s shooting.

SEATTLE — Despite parents' best efforts, protecting children from horrible headlines may be an impossible task.

Psychologists recommend open conversations about the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that left at least 19 children dead on Tuesday and, above all else, reassuring children that they are safe.

In the wake of tragedy, it is often our youngest that ask the most difficult questions.

“This is going to be a tough day for a lot of parents and a lot of kids,” said Dr. Amy Mezulis, a professor of clinical psychology at Seattle Pacific University.

Mezulis is encouraging parents to speak with their children about Tuesday’s shooting.

“Parents should control the conversation with kids. They should initiate the conversation. Ask kids what they know. What they’ve heard. Tell them about it so that the parents have some opportunity to shape the conversation because they know their kids best,” Mezulis said.

Each age will bring a different challenge. Experts recommend a news blackout for kids under 7 years old, while teens may gain the most from expressing their thoughts as they work through complex emotions.

“I would encourage parents to be thoughtful about what TV or radio they have on for a couple of days because very quickly we can get images or sounds or talking points that could be very difficult for the ears of a 6-year-old or 8-year-old or 10-year-old to understand and process,” Mezulis said.