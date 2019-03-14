SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan took a very personal tour of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center where she met with scientists who work daily to cure cancer.

The mission is personal for the mayor because just seven weeks ago, she was in surgery to remove a melanoma, one of the most dangerous forms of skin cancer.

Durkan lost her mother and older brother to cancer. And right now, her younger brother, celebrated Seattle photographer Tim Durkan, is undergoing treatment for leukemia.

The mayor says Tim is doing well, the treatments and tests are showing positive results.

RELATED: Well-known Seattle photographer Tim Durkan shares cancer diagnosis

Fighting cancer and finding a cure is high on the mayor's priority list. While learning about innovations, she sat down with a group of female scientists all working towards the same goal: bringing prevention and treatment to the next level.

"To have a place like the Hutch right here in Seattle, who are finding cures. Their goal is to cure cancer by 2024 and to prevent it. It's phenomenal," said Mayor Durkan.

She stresses that everybody should be self-aware and get a health check regularly.