A Seattle-based biotech journalist who has written about cancer research for more than a decade has reached the top of Mount Everest to raise money for Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.

Luke Timmerman last week became the first person to summit Everest in Fred Hutch's "Climb to Fight Cancer."

The conditions were perfect when Timmerman reached the top of the world.

"We could see for probably 100 miles," said Timmerman. "There were not that many climbers the day we happened to summit, so we can just hang out, take some pictures, enjoy the view."

The Seattle husband and father joined his two passions of climbing mountains and cancer research because he believes the money that's being raised is truly making a difference in finding treatments that will ultimately save lives.

"Now the research has really progressed to the point where half or sometimes 80 percent of patients are getting a major response," said Timmerman.

Timmerman has raised nearly $340,000, just shy of his goal of $375,000. If you'd like to donate, you can visit his fundraising page.

