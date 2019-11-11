SEATTLE — Several months after it battled a mold problem, Seattle Children’s hospital closed another five rooms after it detected the mold again.

The hospital announced Monday it closed three operating rooms and two procedural areas after routine air tests on Sunday were positive for Aspergillus, which is a common mold that can cause complications for surgical patients. Seattle Children's is also investigating two new potential Aspergillus surgical site infections.

“We are deeply sorry for the impact the air quality issues in our operating rooms continue to have on our patients and families,” Seattle Children’s said in a statement. "Seattle Children’s remains committed to doing what’s right to keep our patients safe.”

Emergent surgeries will continue to be performed in operating rooms that have in-room filtration, but some cases may be postponed or moved to other hospitals, according to Seattle Children’s.

Seattle Children’s also plans to close all operating rooms this week to investigate the air handling system and fix the Aspergillus problem. However, the hospital says the timing and length of the hospital room closures hasn’t been decided yet.

The hospital says it reported the mold to the Washington State Department of Health and Seattle & King County Public Health.

Seattle Children's has dealt with Aspergillus before.

Seattle Children's closed 14 operating rooms for air quality issues in May as an "air quality issue" was investigated. The closures came months after the hospital found Aspergillus mold in four of its 14 operating rooms and temporarily closed them down.

RELATED: Whistleblower alleged Seattle Children’s had mold problem before 2018 death

RELATED: Fear of mold exposure continues for patients treated at Seattle Children's Hospital

Three patients developed surgical site infections from Aspergillus mold in 2018, including the patient who died. Three other patients developed infections this year.

Seattle Children's hired third-party industrial hygienists to assess the air quality in their operating rooms.

"We found deficiencies in our air handling and purification systems that serve the main operating rooms, including gaps in the air filtration system that we believe to be key contributing factors to the air quality issue," the hospital said in a previous statement.

Seattle Children's said the hospital implemented several improvements on the recommendations of outside experts and was making changes to the air-equipment system.

Seattle Children's reopened the operating rooms on July 4.