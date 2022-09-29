Seattle Children's ER faces 'unprecedented demand'

The Emergency Department at Seattle Children's Hospital said it is seeing an unprecedented number of patients.

SEATTLE — Seattle Children's emergency room (ER) is facing long wait times and an unprecedented volume of patients coming through its doors.

Dr. Tony Woodward is the Medical Director for Emergency Medicine at Seattle Children's Hospital. He said it's not just COVID that children are coming in for.

Woodward said that over the course of the pandemic, kids have not been exposed to common viruses.

Many kids have worn masks in school and now that mandates are gone, they're getting sicker. That's in addition to the fact that local pediatric beds are full in most hospitals. That means most patients are now going to the emergency room instead.

It's a problem Woodward said is going to get worse as flu season approaches.

"We've converted a storage room into patient care space, we have a tent, we see patients in a tent," Woodward said. "It's dissatisfying for everyone; for the staff, for the physicians, for the families to be seen in these ancillary spaces but that's the only way we can do it because we don't have enough physical beds."

Woodward said despite long wait times, families should never forgo going to an ER if needed. Patients are seen by severity of sickness and will always get the immediate care they need.

On Seattle Children's website, they ask guardians to reach out to the child's primary care provider for illnesses and injuries that are not medical emergencies. They also have a list on their website that dictates which situations parents should bring children to the ER vs. Urgent Care.