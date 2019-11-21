SEATTLE — Health officials announced plans to make changes in the requirements for reporting Aspergillus mold for King County health care facilities.

Dr. Jeff Duchin, a health officer for Public Health Seattle & King County, made the announcement Thursday during the King County Board of Health meeting.

On Monday, Seattle Children’s announced five more patient deaths connected to Aspergillus mold found in the hospital. The announcement brought the total to six deaths and 14 infected patients over the last 18 years.

In Washington state, individual or sporadic cases of Aspergillus are not reportable. Outbreaks, which are defined as two or more cases suspected to be healthcare-associated, are reportable, Public Health Seatle & King County said in a blog post.

The earlier cases at Seattle Children's date back to 2001 and were previously considered "isolated" infections. The previous cases are now also linked to mold detected in the hospital's air filtration system.

Seattle Children's said Monday that the hospital will install a new rooftop air handler and HEPA filters in its operating rooms and adjacent supply areas after the hospital detected mold again.

Its main operating rooms will remain closed through January to complete the installations.