Retired Seattle firefighter teaches 'CPR for mental health'

Mike Washington faced his own demons, and nearly took his own life. Now, he is a guiding light to those who have lost their way.

SEATTLE — Mike Washington doesn't go out on calls anymore, but the retired Seattle firefighter is still fighting to save lives.

"We lose more firefighters, more police officers to suicide than we do on the job," Washington said.

Washington talks to first responders and veterans about stress, addiction and suicide, recently taking his message to Seattle Station 24.

"As a firefighter, we get called to the worst things because that's our job," Washington said. "We signed up for this job, but no one talks about our mental health."

Washington spent 32 years going to those calls and 23 years in the Marine Corps protecting his community and country.

But who was protecting him?

"Being brought up in the Marine Corps and fire service we were mentored by tough guys," Washington said. "There was also a lot of 'Don't complain. Don't cry about it. Rub some dirt on it and get back in there.'"

After decades of unaddressed trauma, Washington got the news his 20-year-old son serving in the Marine Corps died in Afghanistan.

He hit a breaking point and walked to a Tacoma bridge ready to jump, but a voice stopped him.

"My son, who is with me wherever I go, spoke to me as plain as day and said, 'Dad, this is not where your story ends. You've got work to do.'"

Along with counseling police and firefighters, some of that work now comes in the form of an award-winning short film entitled Voicemails to My Future Self.

Washington served as creative consultant.

The video is aimed at encouraging veterans and first responders to reach out for help -- and for all of us to help provide it.

"You don't need to be a mental health professional," Washington said. "Just be involved in their life. Talk to them and make a pact that if you get into that dark spot, please let me be that phone call. It's like CPR for mental health."

For Mike Washington that "phone call" came from his late son.

Washington is literally living proof that your story doesn't have to end with trauma turning to tragedy.