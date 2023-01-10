Reduction in private ambulance service in Pierce County could impact 911 system

Without those services, hospitals would have to rely on the 911 system for transportation.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Private ambulance company American Medical Response (AMR) announced it will layoff 130 employees in Pierce County at the end of the month, potentially impacting emergency service in some areas.

According to West Pierce Fire & Rescue spokesperson Jenny Weekes, private companies like AMR contract with hospitals, calling ambulances as needed to transport patients to other facilities. Without those services, hospitals would have to rely on the 911 system for transportation.

"These non-emergent calls have the potential to impact the 911 system because the fire engines and medic units that respond to them are then unavailable to respond to other calls without our jurisdiction, which could possibly be a light-threatening call," Weekes told KING 5. "The concern for an increase in those non-emergent calls is the potential burden on the 911 system and we want to make sure resources are available when they are needed most.”

According to AMR, reduced demand for emergency transportation, inflation and "low government reimbursement" were factors in the downsizing. No other AMR operations in Washington state will be impacted, according to the company.

AMR said it is assisting employees in transferring to other open positions.