Start talking to your kids about substance abuse. Their lives could depend on it

SEATTLE — Jessica Lahey was born into a family with a history of substance abuse. She's been sober for years herself and understands that the genetic risk can now be passed down to her children.

In this supportive, life-saving resource, the New York Times bestselling author of THE GIFT OF FAILURE examines the roots of substance abuse, identifies who is most at risk for addiction, and offers parents and educators practical, evidence-based steps for prevention. This Library Journal review nails it: “This book combines expertise with humble personal experience to show how modeling, believing in our children, and valuing learning instead of accolades will go a long way toward preventing addiction.”