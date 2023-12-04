'We want people to feel uplifted': Nonprofit provides hygiene products to schools in Pierce County

The nonprofit organization is working to address period poverty and hygiene insecurity.

TACOMA, Wash. — Sharon Chambers-Gordon says the inspiration for her organization, Raising Girls, came from her mother, who would add something extra to plates of food she would give out back when she grew up in Jamaica.

“She always sent a bar of soap or some toothpaste,” she said. “She always thought about those things and so she inspired me to care and look at the practical needs of people.”

That example, coupled with Chambers-Gordon’s work with girls in the juvenile justice system and in foster care, led her to establish Raising Girls in 2017 with the goal to address period poverty and hygiene insecurity.

The United Nations defines period poverty as the struggle many low-income women and girls face while trying to afford menstrual products, along with the financial burden that comes with having to buy these supplies.

Raising Girls provides menstrual and hygiene products for schools to give to those who need them and may not be able to afford them.

The organization serves 34 schools in 10 school districts throughout Pierce County.

“We deliver to schools six times a year and we also have them go to Boys and Girls Clubs so kids who go to Boys and Girls Clubs in the summertime have access when schools are closed,” she said.

The packages the organization prepares have enough hygiene products to last for two months, and instead of trial-size portions, Chambers-Gordon insists on providing a full-size supply. She says it’s part of living up to her organization’s hashtag, #RespectforEveryGirl.

“My commitment when I launched this organization was to do full-size products because the little bottles only last for a day,” she said. “We want people to feel uplifted and feel good about themselves.”

Lisa Barnes, Raising Girls’ treasurer, says she met Chambers-Gordon in 2019 and was excited to be a part of the organization as soon as she heard about it.

Barnes says she remembers trying to make do without these products and understands how valuable Raising Girls can be for those living on the margins.

“I grew up in poverty, and where I’m from we didn’t have anything like this so I definitely would’ve benefitted,” she said. “I love this organization because we can directly impact our community where we are.”

Raising Girls says over 800 volunteers have helped put over 9,000 packages together over the years, but Chambers-Gordon says as more people hear about her organization, the demand for her services rises.

She says educators have told her how much of an impact not having access to these products can have on a child’s life.

“We got a call from First Creek Middle School, from a principal who said we are very concerned because there are girls that are missing school four or five days a month when they have their period because they have no access to hygiene products,” she said. “We know that a girl who lives in poverty and a girl who needs an education needs to be in school, so my goal is to keep girls in school and make sure they have what they need.”

But she says that demand just gives her more energy to spread the word about period poverty and hygiene insecurity, and hopes the whole community needs to get involved to address it.