New drug treatment facility being opened by Quinault Indian Nation

ABERDEEN, Wash — In October, the Quinault Indian Nation is set to open a drug treatment facility in Aberdeen.

It will offer medical and dental care, mental health assistance, and even child care for anyone diagnosed with substance use disorder, not only members of the Quinault Indian Nation.

“The success of our neighbors is our success as well,” said Guy Capoeman, president of the Quinault Indian Nation.

The clinic is set to open in October. Capoeman said 250 patients could be helped every day.

“Generations from now, this is going to affect somebody in a positive way and they’ll be able to think back to this place,” said Capoeman.

According to information from the Quinault Indian Nation, the number of people in Grays Harbor County seeking help for opioid addiction has increased more than 300% in the past decade.

"Anything is a barrier when you're trying to be clean," said Hannah Curley, a Quinault Indian Nation member who has been in recovery since the 1990s.

Curley said her addiction to alcohol forced her to resign as a tribal council member. Then she said her problems only got worse.

"I was deep into cocaine and methamphetamine for ten years," said Curley.

To get clean, Curley said she had to move to Pierce County to get treatment.

She said offering care in Grays Harbor county will change and save lives.