Life-saving PulsePoint app launches across King County

KING COUNTY, Wash. — An app that notifies users when someone nearby is in cardiac arrest expanded its reach in western Washington on Thursday.

King County fire departments joined others throughout the region already using PulsePoint. The app sends an alert to nearby users so they can quickly help before first responders arrive.

“When a person goes into sudden cardiac arrest, every minute without CPR reduces their chance of survival, so immediate help from a bystander who can do CPR is critical,” said Dr. Tom Rea, Emergency Medical Services program director for King County.

The app uses location-based technology. Users receive an alert on their phone and given the location of the person in need of help and the location of nearby AED devices.

The app only alerts people to cardiac arrest in public locations, not private residences.

“The PulsePoint app means community members can help save lives by administering hands-only CPR,” said Kirkland Fire Chief Joe Sanford. “Whether neighbor or stranger, they can provide immediate help to someone in sudden cardiac arrest when they need it most – in those crucial minutes before medics get there.”

Bringing the app to King County was a joint effort by fire departments, NORCOM 911, Valley Communications, King County Fire Chiefs Association and Medic One Foundation.

“Our citizens are an integral part of the chain of survival and being notified by the PulsePoint app that someone nearby is in cardiac arrest can mean the difference between life and death,” Enumclaw Fire Chief Randy Fehr said.