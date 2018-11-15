It was the day Kris Dexter had been waiting months for, and one he never wanted to see come.

Dexter was diagnosed with prostate cancer back in July. It came as a complete shock because he spent his whole life doing everything he could to avoid the diagnosis.

"I ate the right things, lived a healthy lifestyle, took supplements," he said. "Everything I heard of to not get cancer is what I would do."

Dexter is a father of five, and grandfather of 14. At just 67 years old there was still so much to live for, but Dexter had to confront his own mortality.

"We all have a limited time on this Earth. We want to do the best we can, be the kindest we can and be compassionate," he said. "But there's only so much we can do."

Dexter considered traditional surgery but opted for proton therapy at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. The procedure is emerging as the treatment of choice for prostate and brain cancers because it can precisely target tumors with no collateral damage to other organs and has few side effects.

It took 44 sessions and nine weeks for Dexter’s treatment. On Thursday he was announced as the 2,179th person to finish proton therapy at the North Seattle clinic.

Dexter got a clean bill of health. It was a "graduation day" of sorts for a handful of patients who celebrated with certificates and hugs as they moved into their next stage of life.

"This is additional time added to my life, and I want to make sure I make the best of it," said Dexter.

In addition to his 14 grandchildren, number 15 is expected in January.

Dexter’s wife of 38 years, Teresa, says that "additional time" will be well spent.

"It means everything," she said. "The kids call him Papa. He's the man, the myth, the legend. We're very, very thankful."

