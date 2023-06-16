Prostate cancer awareness among Black patients: HealthLink

SEATTLE — Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer among men, with 1 in 8 men being diagnosed in their lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society. But among Black men, that statistic is even higher.



About 1 in 6 Black men and men of African descent are diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to Dr. Yaw Nyame, a urological oncologist at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center.



Nyame adds, Black men are twice as likely to die of prostate cancer and are more likely to be diagnosed in their 40s. Nyame is part of an organization called BACPAC, to promote dialogue on why this may be. Short for "Black and African-descent Collaborative for Prostate Cancer Action," the organization includes physicians, researchers and community members to increase dialogue on how prostate cancer impacts the Black community.



"When we have inequities in health care, especially along racial constructs, it's important to realize that race is not a biologic construct, it really is a social construct," Nyame said.



Floyd Gossett, 73, was diagnosed with prostate cancer three years ago and wants to help bring awareness for Black men to get screened for prostate cancer.



Gossett said he wanted to get tested in 2020, but an initial physician told him he did not need the screening at the time, according to Gossett. Only when he asked his primary care doctor, did he get tested.



"I talked to my primary doctor, I said you know I'm having some issues, but it's cleared up. She said let's take a test. Within three days, she said you need to go see a urologist," Gossett said.



Gossett was referred to Nyame, whom he trusted. Nyame conducted a biopsy and confirmed the prostate cancer.



Nyame understood patients like Gossett face unique challenges when it comes to health care.



"Black individuals in the United States have worse outcomes for a wide range of cancers and diseases whether they be cardiovascular, kidney-related," Nyame said.



BACPAC seeks to figure out why that is.



"The idea really was to create a forum that would allow Black men and men of African descent to participate in prostate cancer research," Nyame said.



Men with average risk are generally recommended to begin screening for prostate cancer at age 50, according to the American Cancer Society.



But Nyame says Black men should get screened about a decade earlier in life.



"The average age among Black men seems to be in their 40s," Nyame said.



Nyame points to disparities that might be the reasons why.



"When we have inequities in health care, especially along racial constructs, it's important to realize that race is not a biologic construct, it really is a social construct," Nyame said.



Nyame's own research points to disparities in screening opportunities and overall healthcare access and resources.



For Gossett, his experience makes him encourage other men to get screened.



"I don't want this to happen to anybody if I can get the word out, so they don't find themselves at stage four," Gossett said.



Gossett is still undergoing treatment but now feels empowered with the knowledge he needs to fight it..



"Being aware of -- that this is the new message that's coming out," Gossett said.