A Pierce County person who spent time in Puyallup, Fife and Seattle has been diagnosed with hepatitis A.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department said the adult was diagnosed on Dec. 17, 2019. The person accessed services in the above cities, so health officials are warning anyone who may have had contact with the individual that they could present symptoms.

The person diagnosed was homeless and using drugs, health officials said.

Hepatitis A is a virus that spreads through infected feces. The incubation period is two to six weeks. People typically become sick three to four weeks after exposure, according to health officials.

The best way to prevent yourself from contracting hepatitis A is to get vaccinated, health officials said. The vaccine takes two doses. The first dose effectively protects people within 2 to 4 weeks and a second dose should be given six months later.

Overall, adult vaccination levels are low, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department. Only 16% of adults age 19 to 49 have received two doses of the hepatitis A vaccine. In addition, less than 23% of people age 20 to 59 have serologic evidence of immunity.

The Washington State Health Department declared a statewide hepatitis A outbreak in July 2019.

Since then, there's been a push in multiple counties to get people living homeless or using drugs vaccinated to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Since Jan. 3, 2020, there have been 154 cases of hepatitis A throughout the state, including 86 hospitalizations, and three deaths, according to the Washington DOH website.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have also been monitoring hepatitis A outbreaks across the United States.

