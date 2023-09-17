Need for Parkinson's Disease support 'crucial' ahead of Seattle, Olympia awareness walks

About one million people are living with Parkinson's Disease in the United States and 60,000 live in Washington state.

SEATTLE — Health advocates say Parkinson's Disease is the fastest-growing neurological disorder.

Finding treatments and discovering a cure is "crucial," according to the Northwest chapter of the American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA).

Parkinson's disease is a brain disorder that causes unintended or uncomfortable movements such as shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with balance or coordination.

Two fundraising and awareness efforts are happening on Sept. 30.

The APDA Northwest Chapter will host an Optimism Walk from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Seattle along the Ship Canal Trail at 150 Nickerson Street in Seattle.

The Olympia event is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Marathon Park at Capitol Lake, 1011 Deschutes Parkway SW.

The local chapter said this family event is a great way to support the fight against PD by raising awareness. The funds raised at this year’s Optimism Walk help provide connections, support, resources and education to our local Parkinson’s community.

The walk helps APDA host programs such as a new conference in October - YOPD-CON- an in-person event designed by and for the Young Onset Parkinson’s Community. A Parkinson’s diagnosis in your 40’s is much different than a diagnosis in your 70’s. This two-day event is all about making connections, gaining practical skills, and learning how to live your best life with Young Onset Parkinson’s Disease.