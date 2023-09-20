Local nonprofit to host Optimism Walk, convention to support people with Parkinson's disease

The American Parkinson’s Disease Association Northwest chapter has two events this fall and registration is open for both.

SEATTLE — Approximately 6 million people worldwide are battling Parkinson's disease, and a local chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association is making powerful moves to support people with Parkinson's in Seattle.

It’s a type of movement disorder that can affect the ability to perform common, daily activities. It is a chronic and progressive disease, meaning that the symptoms become worse over time, and the cause is unknown.

Fortunately the network of support and advocates for research are mounting. The American Parkinson’s Disease Association (APDA) is the largest grassroots network serving people with Parkinson's disease and their families.

In Seattle, the APDA Northwest Chapter is preparing for several community events designed to empower the individuals and their families who are facing Parkinson’s.

Founded in 1961, APDA has raised and invested more than $252 million to provide outstanding patient services and educational programs.

Executive Director Kirsten Richards says community provides some important soul medicine to local people battling Parkinson’s.

“We have activities and education that really bring people together and there’s something powerful about realizing that you’re not alone and you have support in unexpected places," she said. The nonprofit has been busy responding to many messages from new patients looking for answers.

Upcoming events

The annual Optimism Walk mobilizes supporters to inspire and fund research. Every six minutes someone is diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and on Sept. 30, teams of fundraisers around western Washington will raise money — and the spirits of the loved ones they’re supporting.

Registration is still open with walks scheduled in three Puget Sound communities.

A unique education event for people diagnosed with young onset Parkinson’s disease is in the works for October.

YOPD-CON is the first of its kind gathering of patients, experts and resources. When someone receives a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease before age 50, it is referred to as Young Onset Parkinson’s Disease (YOPD).

Jennifer Gillick is the program director with the APDA Northwest chapter and says everything at the convention is designed to unite and empower the estimated 10-20% of those diagnosed with YOPD.

“There are lots of misconceptions about Parkinson’s. It’s often thought of as an old mans disease but there are many diagnosed under the age of 50, even under 40 and although it strikes more men than women — women are under diagnosed and misdiagnosed at a much bigger rate," Gillick said.

The convention is scheduled for two days in at the Sheraton in Seattle.

“We hope that this event will be the first of many so that we can keep building this community, sharing these resources, and supporting the health and wellbeing of every person living with YOPD,” said Richards.