Northwest group connecting people living with Parkinson's disease

Every six minutes someone in the U.S. is diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. It's the fastest-growing neurological disorder in the world.

SEATTLE — There are an estimated one million people in the U.S. living with Parkinson’s disease (PD) and more than 10 million people worldwide, according to the American Parkinson's Disease Association.

The northwest chapter of the association is working to keep PD awareness and support going further than the designated awareness month of April.

Several local awareness and fundraising events are happening now through the fall.

Carl Carter-Schwendler, the president of the APDA Northwest Chapter, lives with Parkinson's.

He shared what happened when he was diagnosed while on KING 5 Mornings on Sunday, and also why it was so important for him to find a community of people living with PD.

He also runs a TikTok account with constant updates about living with PD.

Parkinson’s is characterized by motor symptoms such as tremors, rigidity, slowness of movement, and balance problems, and non-motor symptoms such as depression, anxiety, sleep disorders, constipation, loss of smell, and cognitive changes.

New research uncovered a new tool that can reveal a key pathology of the disease: abnormal alpha-synuclein — known as the “Parkinson’s protein” — in brain and body cells.

Dr. Pravin Khemani, a movement disorders neurologist at Swedish, shared more about this breakthrough published in the scientific journal, The Lancet Neurology, which was just announced earlier this month.

Recently, the National Plan to End Parkinson’s Disease has also been reintroduced in Congress, which is legislation that represents a commitment to implement a national plan to coordinate and guide efforts to prevent and cure the disease.

The APDA Northwest Chapter said this is step one in a plan with the goal to step up future federal funding for Parkinson’s, so it can increase research into treatments and finding a cure.

Upcoming APDA Northwest events:

Live Well South Sound, Tacoma, Friday, May 5 (sold out / waiting list)

Take Control with Dr. Laurie Mischley, Friday, May 12 (online)

APDA Regatta Sailing Race, Saturday, June 24, Elliott Bay Marina

Powerful Tools for Caregivers weekly support series, Seattle, Wednesdays June 14-July 19

Optimism Walk Saturday, Sept 30, Seattle and Olympia

Young Onset PD Conference Oct 14/15, Seattle