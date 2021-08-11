11 people sickened with norovirus-like illness after eating at Renton restaurant

Ten customers and one employee reported having symptoms consistent with norovirus after eating at WildFin Restaurant in Renton in July.

RENTON, Wash. — Health officials in King County are investigating an outbreak of norovirus-like illness associated with a restaurant in Renton.

Since Aug. 2, 10 people from three groups reported becoming sick after eating food from WildFin American Grill on July 29. One employee also reported experiencing symptoms consistent with norovirus, but they did not work while contagious, according to Public Health - Seattle & King County.

Environmental health investigators visited the restaurant on Aug. 5 and observed improper food handling practices that could have contributed to the spread of norovirus, including insufficient temperatures for the dishwashing machine, improper handwashing, inadequate use of barriers to prevent bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods, and risk of cross contamination, according to health officials.

The restaurant closed on Aug. 5 to complete a thorough cleaning, disinfection and all ready-to-eat foods were discarded. Following another inspection by health officials, the restaurant reopened on Aug. 6.

Investigators have been unable to identify how norovirus could have spread within the restaurant, which is not uncommon for norovirus since it can spread on food items, surfaces and from person to person.

No one who reported getting sick has been hospitalized. Symptoms of norovirus can include vomiting, diarrhea, body aches, and chills. According to the health department, norovirus rarely causes any severe complications for those who contract it.