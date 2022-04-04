18 Washington residents develop norovirus-like symptoms after eating raw oysters

Norovirus most commonly causes diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and headaches.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRITISH COLUMBIA, Canada — Health officials with the Washington Department of Health (DOH) are warning about a recent string of norovirus-like illnesses linked to raw oysters harvested in the British Columbia, Canada region.

In a release on Friday, the DOH said 18 residents around the state reported norovirus-like illness after eating oysters since March 7.

Each one of them consumed raw oysters that had been harvested in the region of BC 14-8, the DOH said. That region includes Deep Bay up through Union Bay.

Those who order oysters should ensure they are not harvested from this region or ensure they are cooked to an internal temperature of at least 145 degrees for 15 seconds. This will ensure that any potential norovirus is killed.

Norovirus infection can cause vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches, nausea, fever and headache. These symptoms usually begin 12 to 48 hours after consumption and can last up to three days.

Most patients recover from the virus without treatment, however, those who think they became sick after eating raw or uncooked shellfish should speak to their physician and notify their local health department.

Those who become infected with the virus can spread it easily to others. To prevent the spread of disease, residents should wash their hands carefully with soap and warm water after using the bathroom or changing diapers.

Those who have compromised immune systems, are being treated for cancer, pregnant women and those with chronic health conditions are at an increased risk of severe illness.

The DOH advises everyone to use soap and water to clean toilets and other areas that may be soiled with stool or vomit.

Last year, a customer sued a Shoreline restaurant after being one of 23 people who developed norovirus-like symptoms after eating there.