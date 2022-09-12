Health officials give update on RSV, flu season as virus activity surges

The Department of Health is strongly emphasizing mask recommendations, but no plans for a state requirement are in place as of now.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video on mask recommendations for parts of Puget Sound originally aired December 9, 2022.

Although there remain "no plans" for a statewide mask requirement, Washington Department of Health (DOH) officials are stressing prevention and vaccination against viral infections as the holiday season continues.

In a briefing Tuesday, DOH officials emphasized people to be mindful of others and their own holiday plans as a confluence of influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19 cases put a strain on the state healthcare system.

Washington was among 10 states with the highest tier of influenza activity in a graph shared by DOH for the week ending Dec. 3.

"We are in the midst of right now of this winter surge," Washington state Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah said Tuesday. "This is the winter surge of influenza and respiratory season that we are seeing right now in our state, and we have to take the appropriate steps to combat it."

The DOH reported 26 flu deaths Friday as of Dec. 3, including 23 adults and three children, up 13 from the week before.

RSV detections skyrocketed near the end of October into early November, and although the numbers appear to be leveling off a bit, it is still a much higher rate than at any other time in the calendar year.

COVID-19 cases have risen since the end of fall as well, and DOH emphasized the importance of being up to date on booster doses, as the efficacy of earlier doses declines over time.

DOH is still offering free at-home test kits, which can be ordered at the "Say Yes! COVID Test" website. Washingtonians can order up to 10 tests per month per household through Dec. 31 and will be able to order five tests per month per household beginning on Jan. 1.

More information on vaccines for both COVID-19 and influenza can be found at vaccines.gov or by calling 833-VAX-HELP.

On Dec. 9, health leaders in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties recommended masking in indoor public places. Those recommendations remain in place, but DOH officials said there are no plans at this time for implementing a statewide mask mandate.