New Washington law caps insulin costs at $100 per month

A new 2021 Washington law caps the cost of insulin at $100 per month.

Under the new law, health plans issued or renewed on or after January 1, 2021 must cap insulin copayments, deductibles, and other forms of cost-sharing at $100 per 30-day supply.

State Sen. Karen Keiser, a Democrat who represents south King County, filed Senate Bill 6087 in late 2019. The companion House Bill 2662 was sponsored by Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber, a Republican in eastern Washington.

The Washington Legislature passed HB 2662 in March 2020. Gov. Jay Inslee signed the bill into law on April 3, 2020 to take effect Jan. 1, 2021.

Washington follows in the footsteps of several other states trying to get a grasp on skyrocketing insulin prices, including Colorado and Illinois.