There's an increasing amount of attention on one of the more severe risks firefighters face on the job - cancer.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is putting together a national firefighter cancer registry to collect information on who is getting sick.

The goal of the voluntary database is to provide researchers and scientists with a more accurate picture of the dangers of this job.

“I'm obviously, personally, super invested in this program. So, to me, it's pretty amazing that everyone is buying into it,” said Jim Brown, an Olympia firefighter who was diagnosed with a rare form of lung cancer three and a half years ago.

Brown's cancer, which was found to be related to his job, spread to his bones and lymph nodes.

“A national cancer registry for firefighters is going to give us the data that we need to study the problem thoroughly,” said Brown.

Firefighters say there is a noticeable shift in how departments deal with the cancer risk.

“I've been in the fire service for 12 years. When I first started in 2006, cancer was not a topic that we discussed at all. In the last five years it's something we discuss every day,” said Lt. Steven Busz, vice president of the Olympia firefighters union.

At the Olympia Fire Department, an exhaust ventilation system captures fumes when vehicles are running in the garage. Crews also carry decontamination kits in the field, so they can immediately clean off toxins.

Firefighters now track their exposure to hazardous chemicals using a smartphone app.

“I wish this would've been around when I first started here,” Brown said while demonstrating how the app works.

Brown still works full-time, though on light duty, and hopes the next generation of first responders won't have to endure what he has in his nearly 25-year career.

Brown is now on a two-pill daily chemo regimen. It's targeted to his cancer and says it is working well so far.

He and other patients with the rare genetic mutation tied to their cancer created their own registry and gave the information to the Bonnie Addario Lung Cancer Foundation, to help boost the understanding of their disease.

The CDC national registry is currently being built. President Trump signed it into law in July.

