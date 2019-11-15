RENTON, Wash. — On Wednesday, The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (Sea-Tac) and the American Heart Association unveiled a new hands-only CPR kiosk that has the ability to train and test travelers in bystander CPR in about five minutes.

The kiosk, located in the Central Terminal, includes a touch screen display with video instruction and tutorials, followed by an interactive practice session and test.

It even features a rubber practice mannequin to simulate CPR and give users feedback on the strength of their check compression and hand placement. Users can choose to take the course in English and Spanish.

Sea-Tac is the first location in Washington to feature the hands-only CPR training kiosk.

Randy Krause, Port of Seattle Fire Chief, hopes it will encourage more people to learn the lifesaving technique. Washington State’s Good Samaritan Law ensures that individuals who provide first aid like CPR will not be prosecuted in the event that their emergency aid fails.

While Sea-Tac has automated external defibrillators (AED’s) spread throughout its terminals, officials hope the machine will help fill knowledge gaps in areas between the lifesaving stations.

“There are now 160 AED’s highly visible across the airport,” Krause said. “However, those times when members of the public are in location where AED’s are not available, having the knowledge and experience to use CPR is incredibly important.”

Port of Seattle Fire Department responded to over 2,800 emergency medical service calls at Sea-Tac Airport in the first nine months of 2019.

RELATED: Sea-Tac Airport launches first-ever US program to aid those with hidden disabilities

“It’s vital that we encourage more people to learn this lifesaving skill, including the millions of travelers that visit Sea-Tac each year,” Krause said. “The kiosk is a convenient way to learn and practice compressions and gain the confidence to be ready to act in an emergency.”

There are an additional 34 kiosks across the United States, 19 of which are in U.S. airports. More than 115,000 people have been trained in the past year on the lifesaving skill of Hands-Only CPR across all kiosks.

“Seventy percent of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests happen in homes. As many of us will be traveling to be with friends and family over the holiday season, this training will ensure we’re prepared to respond if we encounter cardiac arrest. Chances are we could be saving the life of someone we love," Kruse said.

The airport hopes that many travelers will take the opportunity to use the machine to get trained and practice their skills.

RELATED: Sea-Tac Airport North Satellite construction hits milestone