The International AIDS Vaccine Initiative announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind clinical trial Tuesday that will test a new HIV vaccine candidate.

The candidate, called eOD-GT8 60mer, uses what scientists call a structure-based vaccine approach and the trial marks the first time this approach will be tested in humans. Scientists are hopeful that it could be a key step in developing an HIV vaccine.

The trial will take place at just two sites in this early phase, including the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle. That arm of the study will be overseen by Dr. Julie McElrath, the director of the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Division at Fred Hutch. The second arm will be conducted at George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

