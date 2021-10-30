New anxiety center in Seattle focused on bridging the gap in health care system

Pathlight Mood & Anxiety Center treats people of all genders and ages, from adults to adolescents and children.

SEATTLE — The mental health crisis during the pandemic has put strain on the healthcare system as more and more people need treatment.

Pathlight Mood & Anxiety Center located in Swedish Medical Center – First Hill is set to open in just two weeks with the goal of bridging a gap in the mental health system.

"The hope is that the more of these middle level - kind of intensive - but in the middle levels of care that we can provide, the less pressure there is on the system as whole,” said Robert Mcferren, clinical director at Pathlight Mood & Anxiety Center.



In early 2021, Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency in Washington over the youth mental health crisis.

Swedish Medical Center reported inpatient admissions related to mental health increased from 6% in 2019 to nearly 25% in the first few months of 2021.

Pathlight addresses mental health concerns with a trans diagnostic model targeted at all age groups.

"They're going to receive individual therapy. Family therapy. They're going to receive med management from a licensed psychiatrist, as well as several groups per day. So up to four skills groups a day where they're going to learn the skills to better manage their emotions and respond to situations in ways that are going to give them better outcomes,” Mcferren explained.

The center has 36 beds,18 for adults and 18 for children.

But how can just 36 beds aid in the major mental health crisis Washington is facing?

Mcferren says time and individualized care.

"Yeah, so that's 36 people at a time. So when we're looking at really for looking at training people for about four weeks, four to six total, that's hundreds of people every year that we can treat,” he explained, "Having only 36 beds really allows us to have our therapists carry smaller caseloads, and have our psychiatrist really carry smaller cases as well so that we can focus on their individualized care and really give them what they need."