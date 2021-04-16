Advocating for mental health awareness year-round

SEATTLE — NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to ending the stigma surrounding mental health conditions through advocacy and education. NAMI Seattle was its first branch, which mainly works to "fill the gaps in our local mental health system through peer-led education, referrals, and support." Program coordinator Aislin Percival (pronouns She/They) joins New Day NW to discuss their free community programs and how they use personal storytelling as a driving force in spreading awareness.