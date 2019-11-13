AUBURN, Wash. — Patients and employees who were in the Family Birth Center of MultiCare Auburn Medical Center during a five-month period were exposed to tuberculosis.

The notification follows the confirmation that an employee tested positive for the disease, according to the medical center.

A total of 27 adult patients and the families of 26 infants are being notified this week. MultiCare Auburn Medical Center is providing free testing.

In addition to the 53 patients, 107 staff who worked in the Family Birth Center over the five-month period are being tested for tuberculosis.

Additional people who had brief exposure to the employee are not believed to be at risk.

The likelihood of exposure is low as tuberculosis is not easily spread and requires prolonged exposure.

Public Health - Seattle & King County determined the period of potential exposure was between April 22 and Sept. 30.

“For MultiCare, there is no higher priority that the safety of our patients and employees,” said Dr. Arun Mathews, chief medical officer at MultiCare Auburn Medical Center. “This situation is troubling to us but we are committed to ensuring TB testing and care for those who need it.”

Tuberculosis is caused by an airborne bacterium that impacts the lungs. Not everyone who is infected with the bacteria becomes sick. It is not transmitted by touching tables and other objects that an infected person touches.

Tuberculosis is often treatable through medication. Medical providers can use a skin or blood test to determine if the infection is present. In 2018, 93 new cases of tuberculosis were reported in King County.