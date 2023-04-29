Mukilteo event to celebrate mental health with art, music and resources

A free event focusing on mental health awareness is set for May 7 in Mukilteo. Mental Health Matters of Washington is organizing the event.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MUKILTEO, Wash. — Aiming to celebrate mental health and wellness, Mental Health Matters of Washington will host a free day-long event to provide people with various resources and workshops.

MINDfest 2023 is set to run from 12:30 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, at the Rosehill Community Center in Mukilteo. The event is free to attend for everyone.

The theme is "Celebrating the Mind and Nourishing the Soul."

Mental Health Matters of Washington (MHM), a community-based and grant-funded program, said its goal during MINDfest is to celebrate and promote mental health with music, entertainment, art, vendors, panel discussions, and more.

This event was created to serve everyone, according to MHM.

Pre-registration for this event is not required but recommended.

MHM recommends people use this interest form to sign up for the workshops or sessions that most interest you to help the group determine demand and space needs.