Washington reports first pediatric monkeypox case

A monkeypox case was confirmed in a 17-year-old in Washington state. The Department of Health declined to specify the county for privacy reasons.

WASHINGTON, USA — The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) reported the state's first pediatric monkeypox case in a 17 year old on Thursday.

The DOH declined to specify what county the case was reported in for privacy reasons.

"While the risk for most people remains low, this case is a reminder that anyone can get [monkeypox]," the DOH said in a statement.

So far Washington state has reported 333 monkeypox cases, with the majority in King and Pierce Counties. King County reported 271 cases, while Pierce County reported 21.

Monkeypox spreads through direct contact with the skin or body fluids of an infected person, contact with virus-contaminated objects like bedding or clothing or by respiratory droplets during direct and prolonged face-to-face contact, according to the DOH.

Symptoms include a rash that can appear anywhere on the body, fever, headache and swollen lymph nodes.

The rash will typically turn into raised bumps which then fill with fluid. The rash eventually scabs over and the scabs fall off, according to the DOH.