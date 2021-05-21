Local and national mental health resources for free and confidential support

SEATTLE — If you or someone you know needs mental health treatment or support, this list offers some local and national options.
- For someone in crisis, the Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for free and confidential support.
- Teen Link offers similar 24/7 support, but it’s specifically designed for teens, by teens.
- Crisis Connections is one of the oldest crisis lines in the nation, serving emotional needs for Washingtonians since 1964.
- NAVOS offers services for underserved communities, with a focus on inclusion, diversity and equity.
- NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is a grassroots mental health organization that helps educate and advocate.
- NAMI also compiled a comprehensive list of mental health resources specifically for the BIPOC community.
- LGBT National Health Center provides free and confidential peer support and local resources for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning community.
- SAMHSA is a national free and confidential help line run by the U.S. government offering treatment and referral services for people facing mental health and substance use disorders.
