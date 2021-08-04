Confronting ableism: What it is and how we can challenge it

SEATTLE — At its core, ableism is discrimination against people with disabilities, whether mental or physical.
Every day, people with disabilities have to overcome challenges in having to adapt to the world around them. ChrisTiana ObeySumner of Epiphanies of Equity joins us to share insight on what abled people can do to stop enabling ableism and become more aware of people's differences.
Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.