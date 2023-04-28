Introducing mental health literacy into the classroom: HealthLink

Todd Crooks, the creator of mentalhealthinstruction.org, remembers his son Chad, who in 2016 ended his life at 21 years old after struggling with schizophrenia.



"He was brilliant. He was funny. He was creative. And he had an incredible scientific mind," Crooks said.

"His design was to be in mechanical engineering and get a job at NASA."



Chad's creativity was visible in his artwork; his zeal for science was evident in his career goals.



"While he was fortunate that he was willing to get treatment and do whatever it took to get better, he really lost hope," Crooks said.



Grieving, Crooks and his wife, Laura, turned to solutions and explored preventative programs so that other parents don't go through the same thing. Their "ah ha" moment came while remembering an instance when Chad was in the emergency room.



"The first thing that he said, 'Can you please tell my brothers and my sister that I'm just staying at my friend's house.' He didn't even want his siblings to know that he was struggling with a mental health issue, even though we all knew it. And we realized in that moment that stigma was a big problem," Crooks said.