Mask Q&A: Doctor answers common mask questions

Dr. Chris Dale explains some dos and don'ts for wearing a mask. Sponsored by Swedish.

SEATTLE — KING 5 and Swedish have teamed up to show you why wearing a mask is so important in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19. Still have questions about what exactly is the purpose of wearing a mask? We asked Swedish Chief Quality Officer Dr. Chris Dale to answer a few of them!

1. Why should I wear a mask?



"Masks keep your friends and family safe. We don't wear cloth masks to protect us. When you see people walking around town wearing masks or you go to a restaurant and the server is wearing a mask, they're not doing that to protect themselves, they're doing it to protect you."

2. What kind of mask should I get?

"It's not necessary for consumers or members of the public to get surgical masks or even N-95. Just wearing a simple cloth face covering is a great thing,” said Dr. Dale. "Just the regular cotton masks that are washable reusable they can tie it the back or have ear lopes, either way. those are perfectly adequate in helping to protect your loved ones."

3. What's the proper way to wear a mask?





“There's a bunch of different ones, but we just kind of make sure it covers your ears and mouth, that it covers both of them. Probably the most important thing is that its comfortable that you enjoy wearing it. Well, as much as you can enjoy wearing it, I guess. A shifting mask or mask that don't sit well over your nose and over your mouth, those are going to be the ones that are hard to wear for an extended period of time."





4. How should we care for our masks?



“When you come home, take the mask and untie it from your head or take it off your ear strap and go ahead and put it directly into the washing machine. For the cotton ones, you can wash them and reuse them until the mask looks not intact anymore"





5. Any final thoughts?