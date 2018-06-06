Ten years after Army Sgt. 1st Class Leroy Arthur Petry received the Medal of Honor for his bravery in Afghanistan, he is still fighting. This time, the mission is about helping his fellow soldiers after they've returned home from war.

Petry is helping to dedicate a new program at the Smokey Point Behavior Hospital in Marysville called the Extra Mile Military Care program. The facility, operated by US HealthVest, is the first private hospital in the state that specializes in mental health and substance abuse treatment for military service members.

"A lot of times it’s a lifetime of recovery and it’s a roller coaster highs and lows," said Petry, who is also still facing challenges himself. "Building that support network and having the facility to returning to, if you need it, is some of the most important comfort."

Petry received the Medal of Honor for his heroism on May 26, 2008. Petry and his fellow Rangers, based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., were conducting a rare daylight raid on a Taliban compound in eastern Afghanistan.

His unit immediately came under fire and Petry was shot by a round that went through both of his legs. That's when a live grenade was thrown their way. In that moment, despite being severely injured, Petry lunged for the live grenade to throw it away from his fellow Rangers.

The heroic act saved the lives of three soldiers. but cost Petry his right hand.

"I get asked if I have any regrets from that day. If I could have changed anything, I would have thrown it with my left hand," Petry jokes.

He now has a bionic hand that he can control with muscle movements in his forearm.

"A lot of our patients come to us with depression and anxiety and post-traumatic stress," said Matt Crockett, CEO of Smokey Point Behavioral Hospital. "Having the opportunity to meet someone like Sgt. Petry, in process of healing and knowing that there is a brighter side, gives them a lot of hope."

The hospital provides personalized treatment in 14-to-30-day programs based on patient needs.

Since receiving the Medal of Honor, Sgt. Petry has had increased demand on his time. But him, the mission continues.

"I can't say no to a lot of things right now," he said. "I see so many positive impacts."

