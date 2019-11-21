(Editor's note: Video is from May.)

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- Health officials have confirmed a case of measles in a child in Clark County.

The child, who is between 1 and 10 years old, was not vaccinated, according to Clark County Public Health. The child returned to Clark County on Nov. 14 after traveling to a country where a measles outbreak is occurring, health officials said.

People who visited the following locations may have been exposed:

Portland International Airport , Concourse E, north end of lower level, including restrooms and baggage claim, from 10:30 am to noon Thursday, Nov. 14.

, Concourse E, north end of lower level, including restrooms and baggage claim, from 10:30 am to noon Thursday, Nov. 14. PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, 400 NE Mother Joseph Place, Vancouver from 12:45 to 5:05 pm Thursday, Nov. 14.

400 NE Mother Joseph Place, Vancouver from 12:45 to 5:05 pm Thursday, Nov. 14. Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, 2801 N Gantenbein Ave., Portland from 11:50 pm Saturday, Nov. 16 to 4:25 am Sunday, Nov. 17.

Anyone who may have been exposed and believes they have symptoms of measles should call their health care provider before heading to a doctor’s office to avoid exposing others. Those who are susceptible and were exposed could develop symptoms from Nov. 18 to Dec. 9, according to Clark County Public Health.

Measles symptoms begin with a fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed by a rash that usually begins at the head and spreads to the rest of the body, according to health officials.

Measles is a highly contagious and potentially serious illness. People with measles can spread the virus before they show symptoms. It is spread through the air when a person with measles coughs or sneezes.

“This is an unfortunate reminder that measles is only a plane, car, bus or train ride away,” said Dr. Alan Melnick, Clark County Public Health director and county health officer. “Immunization is the best way to protect yourself and the community from measles.”

One dose of the measles vaccine is about 93 percent effective at preventing measles. Two doses are about 97 percent effective, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Check your immunization records

Clark County has had 72 confirmed cases of measles this year, which includes a months-long outbreak that infected 71 people.

Anyone with questions about measles infection or the measles vaccine should call their primary care provider or their local county health department:

Clark County Public Health, 564.397.8182.

Multnomah County Public Health, 503.988.3406

Washington County Public Health, 503.846.3594

Clackamas County Public Health, 503.655.8411

