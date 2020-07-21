Mask Up, Washington! We've got expert info on fit, materials, and more

A bandanna will do in a pinch, but more layers are better. And if you're wearing a mask with a one-way valve then that's not helping. Sponsored by Swedish.

SEATTLE — Face coverings are required in Washington, in all public spaces, because they have been found to be effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

KING 5 and Swedish have teamed up to share the importance of masking up.

Dr. Elizabeth Meade, Swedish Pediatrics, demonstrated the best way to put on and take off a mask.

A quick #tip from @EMeadeMD about how to don/doff a #mask to help keep you and those around you #safe as @GovInslee and Secretary of Health John Wiesman issue a statewide mandatory face-covering order due to #COVID19. ➡️ https://t.co/TtP8CbUI4G #WearAMaskWA pic.twitter.com/z8Qh0vF6J7 — Swedish (@Swedish) June 25, 2020