x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

health

Mask Up, Washington! We've got expert info on fit, materials, and more

A bandanna will do in a pinch, but more layers are better. And if you're wearing a mask with a one-way valve then that's not helping. Sponsored by Swedish.

SEATTLE — Face coverings are required in Washington, in all public spaces, because they have been found to be effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

KING 5 and Swedish have teamed up to share the importance of masking up.

Dr. Elizabeth Meade, Swedish Pediatrics, demonstrated the best way to put on and take off a mask. 

Plus she said that not all masks are created equal. Swedish has a wealth of information about COVID-9 prevention, testing, treatment, and more on their site dedicated to virus information.

Sponsored by Swedish. Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day