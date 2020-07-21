Mask Up, Washington! We've got expert info on fit, materials, and more

SEATTLE — Face coverings are required in Washington, in all public spaces, because they have been found to be effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
KING 5 and Swedish have teamed up to share the importance of masking up.
Dr. Elizabeth Meade, Swedish Pediatrics, demonstrated the best way to put on and take off a mask.
Plus she said that not all masks are created equal. Swedish has a wealth of information about COVID-9 prevention, testing, treatment, and more on their site dedicated to virus information.
Sponsored by Swedish. Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day