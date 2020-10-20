x
All about mammograms: Why now is the time to schedule a screening

Women should start getting screened for breast cancer annually starting at age 40. Sponsored by Swedish.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Those with a family history of breast cancer or are of high-risk should prioritize getting screened.

SEATTLE — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month -- the most common cancer in American women aside from skin cancer. Since routine visits to the doctor's office were put on hold for several months this year due to the pandemic, it should be especially top of mind for women to get a mammogram. 

Dr. Paula Hallam is a practicing Diagnostic Radiologist in Seattle and the Medical Director of the Swedish First Hill Breast Imaging Center, joins New Day to tell us what we need to know about getting screened.

