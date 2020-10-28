Stress and a poor diet can impact male fertility

Male infertility is a common issue, but men are often less likely than women to seek treatment. Sponsored by EvergreenHealth.

Male infertility can be a difficult topic to discuss, but 1 in 7 couples experience issues getting pregnant. More than half of these cases are due to issues with male fertility.

“Infertility is a lot more common than people think because most people don’t really talk about it,” said Dr. Kevin Ostrowski, a board-certified urologist at EvergreenHealth Urology Care.

Dr. Ostrowski has special expertise in male infertility and says that men are often less likely to discuss fertility with friends or get the care they need.

“Men, a lot of times, from their high school physical until they get a colonoscopy, go into this dead zone of healthcare,” Dr. Ostrowski said. “They don’t really seek care. From a fertility standpoint, we see some of those men for lots of reasons.”

Infertility is defined as the inability to have children after a year of unprotected intercourse. For older couples or for those wanting to have multiple children, getting evaluated sooner can be beneficial.

Evaluations for men often consist of a discussion of medical history and a semen analysis. The analysis can provide a great deal of information about fertility potential. Male infertility usually occurs because of low sperm production, abnormal sperm function, or blockages that prevent the delivery of sperm.

Lifestyle factors, like stress and unhealthy eating, can impact fertility. Injury, illness, and chronic conditions may also be the cause of infertility. A doctor can provide a potential diagnosis and treatment options.

“The evaluation and treatment for a lot of couples is not nearly as involved as they may think,” Dr. Ostrowski said.

Some common infertility treatments include hormone therapy, antibiotics to treat an underlying infection or surgery, especially after a previous vasectomy. While not all infertility is preventable, taking steps toward a healthier lifestyle may help improve fertility. Those steps include not using drugs or nicotine, maintaining a healthy weight and avoiding exposure to pesticides and heavy metals.

