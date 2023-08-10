Lynnwood family raising awareness for rare auto-immune disease CRMO

A Lynnwood family is helping raise awareness of the disease with a Walk-a-thon at Magnuson Park in Seattle on Oct. 14.

SEATTLE — A Lynnwood family is raising awareness of the rare auto-immune disease CRMO after their daughter was diagnosed with the condition

Chronic recurrent multifocal osteomyelitis (CRMO) is a disease that causes pain and damage in bones due to inflammation. CRMO happens because the immune system attacks the bones and causes inflammation, although there is no infection, according to Seattle Children's.

One morning, a Lynnwood girl woke with two fully collapsed vertebrae and a broken neck because of CRMO. She spent the next 12 years in and out of a wheelchair until she found a medication that helped control the disease.



Now, her family is helping raise awareness of the disease with a Walk-a-thon at Magnuson Park in Seattle on Oct. 14.

For more information, to make a donation, or to register for the Walk-a-thon visit crmoawareness5k.org.